STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Asia Aviation up over 8 pct on debut
May 31, 2012 / 3:26 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Asia Aviation up over 8 pct on debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares of Asia Aviation Pcl, owner of the Thai affiliate of Malaysia-based budget carrier AirAsia Bhd , rose as much as 8 percent above their initial public offer price in their debut on Thailand’s main stock exchange.

By 0302 GMT, Asia Aviation shares were trading at 3.84 baht ($0.12), 3.78 percent above the IPO price of 3.7 baht ($0.12). Trading volume was at a high of 330 million shares.

Asia Aviation, a holding company that owns 51 percent of budget carrier Thai AirAsia, raised 4.5 billion baht ($141.18 million) in its initial public offering this month.

1000 (0300 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

$1 = 31.875 baht

