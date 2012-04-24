FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Maybank ups Top Glove to buy
#Hot Stocks
April 24, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Maybank ups Top Glove to buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Maybank IB Research upgraded Malaysia’s Top Glove Corp Bhd to buy from sell as sales outlook of the world’s largest rubber glove maker turns stronger.

“We have turned positive on Top Glove -- its sales has picked up further and is almost back to its H1N1 peak; and latex cost (key input) has begun its seasonal downtrend,” said the broker in a research note on Tuesday.

The research house also raised Top Glove’s target price to 5.40 ringgit per share from 4.20 ringgit previously.

“Our new target price-to-earnings ratio of 16 times pegs the stock back to its mean valuations as we believe sentiment towards the stock has turned positive on long-term global rubber supply surplus outlook,” it added.

By 0143 GMT, Top Glove’s shares fell 0.42 percent, underperforming the Malaysian benchmark stock index that dropped 0.05 percent.

Reporting by Anuradha Raghu in Kuala Lumpur; anuradha.raghu@thomsonreuters.com

