FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stock Spirits prices London float at 235 pence per share
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2013 / 6:07 AM / 4 years ago

Stock Spirits prices London float at 235 pence per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Vodka maker Stock Spirits priced its London initial public offering at 235 pence per share on Tuesday, valuing the company at 470 million pounds ($759.5 million).

Majority owner, U.S. private equity group Oaktree Capital Managament, reduced its stake to 38.3 percent via the listing, sharing proceeds of 206.5 million pounds with members of Stock Spirits’ management who also sold shares.

Stock Spirits, the biggest vodka producer in Poland and the Czech Republic, had offered the shares at 210 pence to 260 pence each. It also raised 52 million pounds from the sale of new shares to pay down debt.

Its shares are due to begin trading at 0700 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.