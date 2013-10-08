FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stock Spirits offers shares at 210-260 pence each-sources
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 8, 2013 / 6:50 AM / 4 years ago

Stock Spirits offers shares at 210-260 pence each-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Vodka maker Stock Spirits is offering to sell shares at between 210 pence and 260 pence each in its planned London listing, two sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.

The company, majority owned by U.S. private equity group Oaktree Capital Management, plans to sell a stake of between 35 and 55 percent in the offering, the sources said.

The offer would value the British-based drinks firm, the biggest vodka producer in Poland and the Czech Republic, at between 420 million pounds and 520 million pounds ($675.3 million to $836.1 million).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.