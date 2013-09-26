Drinks maker Stock Spirits plans London market debut

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Private equity-backed drinks maker Stock Spirits plans to sell at least a quarter of its shares in a London listing next month, it said on Thursday.

Stock Spirits, the number one vodka producer in Poland and the Czech Republic, said it would raise 52 million pounds ($83.6 million) by selling new shares to pay down debt.

Both U.S. private equity group Oaktree Capital Management, which had previously considered floating Stock Spirits in Warsaw in 2011, and company management will also be selling shares in the offering.