BRIEF-Stock spirits FY revenue rises 16.4 pct to 340.5 mln euros

March 27 (Reuters) -

* FY revenue rose 16.4 pct to 340.5 million eur

* FY gross profit increased 21.1 pct to eur 173.6million (2012: eur 143.4million)

* FY profit for year eur 8.9million (2012: eur 26.2million)

* Total volume up 11.4 pct to 17.4 million 9 litre cases (2012: 15.6 million)

* Exclusive distribution of Diageo Brands in Czech Republic effective from January 2014

* In 2014, despite challenges posed by polish excise duty increase, and group is well placed to capitalise on opportunities available in central and eastern european region