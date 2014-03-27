FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stock spirits FY revenue rises 16.4 pct to 340.5 mln euros
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
March 27, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Stock spirits FY revenue rises 16.4 pct to 340.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) -

* FY revenue rose 16.4 pct to 340.5 million eur

* FY gross profit increased 21.1 pct to eur 173.6million (2012: eur 143.4million)

* FY profit for year eur 8.9million (2012: eur 26.2million)

* Total volume up 11.4 pct to 17.4 million 9 litre cases (2012: 15.6 million)

* Exclusive distribution of Diageo Brands in Czech Republic effective from January 2014

* In 2014, despite challenges posed by polish excise duty increase, and group is well placed to capitalise on opportunities available in central and eastern european region London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
