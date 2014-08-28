BRIEF-Stock Spirits Group H1 rev down 10 pct

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc :

* H1 revenue fell 10 percent to 137.7 million eur

* Total revenue down 10% to eur 137.7 million (2013: eur 153.1 million)

* For six months ended 30 June 2014 operating profit before exceptional costs down 23% to eur 23.2 million

* Profit after tax up to eur 16.8 million (2013: eur 10.7 million loss)

* Maiden interim dividend eur 0.0125 per ordinary share

* Results in line with expectations and on track to deliver full year targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: