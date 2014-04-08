FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oaktree sells 36.8 pct stake in Stock Spirits
April 8, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Oaktree sells 36.8 pct stake in Stock Spirits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc

* Funds managed by Oaktree have completed sale of 73,665,895 ordinary shares in Stock Spirits Group Plc representing 36.8 pct of issued share capital

* Price of 2.75 euros per ordinary share, for gross proceeds of about 202.6 mln stg

* As a result, Karim Khairallah, a director of company appointed by Oaktree, has agreed to step down from board of company with immediate effect

* Following placing, Oaktree no longer holds any shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

