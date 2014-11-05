BRIEF-Stock Spirits warns on core profit

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc :

* Following on from strong first half performance, latter half of Q3 has been very tough trading period, particularly in Poland

* In Poland, have continued to see disruption in supply chain resulting from duty increase; these trends have continued into start of Q4

* Have experienced very aggressive competitor pricing and promotional activity to secure distribution into trade customers, this has resulted in considerable pressure on margins

* Have not yet been able to achieve growth in revenues expected

* Unless trading conditions improve, there is a risk that our full year results (group EBITDA) could be between 5 mln euros and 10 million euros below expectations

* Believe that some level of disruption may continue into early part of next year, after which expect to see return to more normal trading patterns