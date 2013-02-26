FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trial on Stockton, California's bankruptcy eligibility next month
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 10:56 PM / in 5 years

Trial on Stockton, California's bankruptcy eligibility next month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb 26 (Reuters) - The federal judge overseeing the municipal bankruptcy case of Stockton, California on Tuesday ordered a trial next month over the issue of the city’s eligibility to pursue bankruptcy protection from its creditors.

Chief Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Klein said Stockton and creditors contesting its bankruptcy filing could present evidence and witnesses on the eligibility issue during a four-day trial during the week beginning on March 25.

Stockton, a city of 300,000 in California’s Central Valley, last year became the biggest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy.

Bond insurers National Public Finance Guarantee Corp and Assured Guaranty have more than $350 million in exposure to Stockton’s debt and are contesting the city’s plan to restructure its finances through bankruptcy court.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.