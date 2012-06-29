FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stockton, California files for bankruptcy
#Market News
June 29, 2012

Stockton, California files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Stockton, California filed for protection from creditors
on Thursday and made history becoming the largest U.S. city to file for Chapter
9 bankrupcty.
