Ruling on Stockton eligibility for bankruptcy likely on Monday -judge

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. judge in the trial over Stockton, California’s eligibility for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection from its creditors said on Wednesday that the “logical” day for disclosing his ruling would be next Monday.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Klein said he would need more time than anticipated to make a ruling regarding the issue, which is the subject of a trial that began Monday. “I‘m pretty confident I will not be in a position to make my findings by Friday,” Klein said.