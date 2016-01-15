FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Franklin ends fight over Stockton bankruptcy with a warning
January 15, 2016 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

Franklin ends fight over Stockton bankruptcy with a warning

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Jan 15 -

Stockton, California’s long-running bankruptcy is at an end after the final hold-out creditor dropped its appeal, but not before warning of the consequences of the Chapter 9 case.

Franklin Templeton Investments will not appeal a ruling by a bankruptcy appellate panel that rejected its bid to reverse the city’s plan for emerging from bankruptcy, which Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Klein backed in a written opinion nearly a year ago.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ldwkxP

