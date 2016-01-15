Franklin ends fight over Stockton bankruptcy with a warning

Jan 15 -

Stockton, California’s long-running bankruptcy is at an end after the final hold-out creditor dropped its appeal, but not before warning of the consequences of the Chapter 9 case.

Franklin Templeton Investments will not appeal a ruling by a bankruptcy appellate panel that rejected its bid to reverse the city’s plan for emerging from bankruptcy, which Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Klein backed in a written opinion nearly a year ago.

