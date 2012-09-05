FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P lowers Stockton pension obligation bonds to D
September 5, 2012

S&P lowers Stockton pension obligation bonds to D

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Wednesday cut its underlying rating on two series of Stockton, California, pension obligation bonds one notch to a default-level D after the city skipped a $4.3 million payment on the debt.

“The rating action reflects our view of the city’s nonpayment of $4.3 million for principal and interest due Sept. 4, 2012, for the series 2007A and 2007B,” S&P credit analyst Chris Morgan said in a statement.

Stockton is in bankruptcy court seeking protection from its creditors. The nonpayment is consistent with the city’s plan for restructuring its finances, the S&P statement noted.

