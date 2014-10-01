FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Stockwik Forvaltning acquires BergFast for SEK 12.5 million
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 1, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Stockwik Forvaltning acquires BergFast for SEK 12.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Stockwik Forvaltning AB

* Says Stockwik makes its first investment in a small company through acquisition of BergFast AB

* Says BergFast has 30 employees and turnover in 2014 is expected to reach around 30 million Swedish crowns

* Says the acquisition of BergFast will already from current year have positive impact on Stockwik’s results

* Says the cash purchase price amounts to 12.5 million crowns

* Says the amount borrowed for this transaction amounts to 3.5 million crowns

* Says Stockwik to issue convertible bonds of 8.8 million crowns and 2-3 million crowns in over-allotment option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.