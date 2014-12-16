FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stockwik Forvaltning resolves on convertible bond issue
December 16, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Stockwik Forvaltning resolves on convertible bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Stockwik Forvaltning Ab

* Says to issue 548.5 million convertible bonds of nominal value up to 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.44 million)

* Says subscription price is 0.02 Swedish crown per bond

* Says bond maturity is of three years with a fixed annual coupon of 8 pct

* Says coupon to be paid four times a year

* Says holders of convertible bonds will have right to convert one bond for one company share

* Says subscription period Jan. 20, 2015 to Feb. 3, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6249 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

