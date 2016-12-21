Offshore oil exploration company Stone Energy
Corp, which filed for bankruptcy last week, has agreed
to increase the potential recovery for shareholders in its
Chapter 11 plan, according to court papers filed on Wednesday.
On Dec 14, the Lafayette, Louisiana-based company joined a
long list of oil producers that have filed for bankruptcy amid a
two-year slump in prices. Stone plans to use Chapter 11 to
eliminate about $1.2 billion in debt by transferring control to
its noteholders.
Stone's two largest shareholders, Thomas Satterfield of
Birmingham, Alabama, and Raymond Hyer of Tampa, Florida, have
attacked the company's Chapter 11 plan and requested the
formation of an official equity committee.
According to Wednesday's filing, the pair have dropped that
demand and are now backing the plan of reorganization, which
Stone revised to increase the post-bankruptcy stake reserved for
shareholders to 5 percent from 4 percent.
The shareholders will also receive warrants for 15 percent
of the stock in a reorganized Stone, up from 10 percent, and
Stone agreed to pay up to $1 million of professional fees
incurred by the shareholders.
Stone's stock plummeted 16 percent on Wednesday,
surrendering the prior day's sharp gains and then some, closing
at $9.33 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The stock had rallied on Tuesday after Hyer said in a
securities filing that he would not support the restructuring
plan.
The shareholder settlement stipulates that no official
equity committee will be appointed in the bankruptcy. Official
committees can play a major role in negotiating a Chapter 11
plan and receive a budget from the bankrupt company to hire
professionals and conduct investigations.