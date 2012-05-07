FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Stone Energy 1st-qtr profit misses estimates
May 7, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Stone Energy 1st-qtr profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Stone Energy Q1 EPS $1.03 vs est $1.06/shr

* Stone Energy Q1 rev up 23 pct to $244.1 mln

* Oasis Petroleum Q1 EPS 0.18 vs est $0.32/shr

May 7 (Reuters) - Gas-focused exploration and production company Stone Energy Corp posted a first-quarter profit that missed analysts’ estimates as operating costs rose.

January-March net income rose to $51 million, or $1.03 per share, from $39.8 million, or 81 cents a share, a year earlier.

Oil and gas revenue rose 23 percent to $244.1 million while production rose 13 percent.

Analysts on average had expected the Lafayette, Louisiana-based company to earn $1.06 per share on revenue of $238.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating costs increased 18 percent to $160 million.

Bigger peer Oasis Petroleum Inc reported a first-quarter profit that missed analysts’ estimates as expenses more than doubled.

Oasis’s January-March posted net profit of $16.4 million, or 18 cents per share, compared with a loss of $6.8 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 32 cents per share.

Stone Energy’s shares, which have lost 29 percent of their value over the past three months, closed at $25.24 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of Oasis closed at $29.86.

