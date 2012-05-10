FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Stone Energy to buy Anadarko's interests in some U.S. Gulf blocks
May 10, 2012 / 7:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Stone Energy to buy Anadarko's interests in some U.S. Gulf blocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Gas-focused exploration and production company Stone Energy Corp said it will buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp’s working interests in a U.S. Gulf field for $67 million in cash.

Under the terms of the agreement, Stone Energy will acquire Anadarko’s 25 percent working interest in the five-block deep water Pompano field, 22 percent in Block 29, and 10 percent in portions of Block 72 of the Mississippi Canyon.

The net production from the Pompano field is about 1,000 barrels of oil per day and 3 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, Stone Energy said in a statement.

The deal also includes the assumption of asset retirement obligations, the company added.

Shares of Stone Energy were trading down nearly 2 percent at $24.40 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

