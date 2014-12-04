REFILE-MOVES-Nicola Foley joins Stonehaven as senior financial controller

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say “appointed”, not “appointment”)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Stonehaven, a lifetime mortgage provider, appointed chartered accountant Nicola Foley as senior financial controller and company secretary.

Foley will oversee the product suite and develop new products. She will also work closely with the board and assist with the general management of the business.

Foley has sat on the boards of many listed companies including Brookfield Asset Management Inc and AOL Inc , and private equity funds such as Global Infrastructure Partners where she advised on consolidation and tax structuring. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)