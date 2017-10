HELSINKI, May 6 (Reuters) - Intel Corp’s security software division McAfee launched a tender offer to buy smaller rival Stonesoft for 4.50 euros per share, the Finnish company said on Monday.

The offer for Stonesoft, with a share capital of 1.15 billion euros ($1.5 billion), represents a 128 percent premium compared with the shares’ 1.97 euros closing price on Friday.