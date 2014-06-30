FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New CEO says Stora does not necessarily have to consolidate
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
June 30, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

New CEO says Stora does not necessarily have to consolidate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 30 (Reuters) - Finnish paper maker Stora Enso’s incoming chief executive said on Monday that the company could take part in industry mergers if it profited the company, but does not have to, as much of restructuring has already been done.

Consumption of graphic paper grades such as newsprint and magazine paper has fallen more than 20 percent since 2008 as European consumers shift from printed to digital media.

This has increased talk of companies joining forces but consolidation has proven to be quite difficult.

Asked about consolidation, Karl-Henrik Sundstrom told a news conference after the announcement of his appointment as the new chief executive that Stora was “not in a situation where we must do something.”

“We are in a situation where we can do if it’s beneficial for us. Most of the transformation has already been done,” he added. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.