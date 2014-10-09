Stora Enso's German paper mill deal cancelled

HELSINKI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Finnish pulp and paper maker Stora Enso said on Thursday a deal to sell its loss-making paper mill in Uetersen, Germany to Austria’s Brigl & Bergmeister had been cancelled due to opposition from Germany’s competition watchdog.

Stora had already booked a one-off loss of 34 million euros ($43 million) in its second-quarter results due to the divestment, so it will now record a one-off gain of 28 million euros in its third-quarter results, it said.

The firm said it would evaluate its options, including divestment or restructuring of the mill that produces specialty papers and coated fine paper.

Stora Enso has closed several paper mills in recent years amid a decline in European paper demand, and has instead invested in eucalyptus pulp and packaging paperboard.