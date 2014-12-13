Stora Enso sells German paper mill to Perusa Partners

STOCKHOLM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Finnish paper manufacturer Stora Enso said on Saturday it was selling a loss-making speciality fine paper mill in Germany to a company mainly owned by the private equity fund Perusa Partners Fund 2 for about 7 million euros.

Stora Enso will record a loss of 30 million euros, which will show as a non-recurring item in the 2014 fourth-quarter results.

“The transaction is in line with Stora Enso’s strategic transformation to a customer focused renewable materials company,” it said in a press release.

Stora Enso has closed several paper mills in recent years amid a decline in European paper demand, and has instead invested in eucalyptus pulp and packaging paperboard.

The divestment, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to reduce the company’s annual sales by 155 million euros, based on 2013 figures, and to lower its annual paper production capacity by around 240,000 tonnes.

Stora Enso previously attempted to sell the mill to an Austrian speciality paper producer, but cancelled the deal after German competition authorities signalled they would stop the transaction. (Reporting Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Johan Ahlander and Stephen Powell)