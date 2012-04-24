UPDATE 1-Low pulp and paper prices take toll on Stora Enso

(Adds analyst views, CEO quote)

HELSINKI, April 24 (Reuters) - Finnish paper producer Stora Enso reported a 43 percent fall in quarterly core operating income as a shift to digital media and price competition in pulp and paper hurt its margins.

Analysts, however, said its restructuring plan, including massive cuts in spending and production capacity, was starting to bear fruit, and the shares rose 2 percent to 5.24 euros.

Europe’s largest papermaker by volume reported core operating profit of 147 million euros ($193 million), down from last year’s 258 million but above the market’s average forecast for 139 million.

Net profit was 74 million euros, or 9 cents per share, less than half the year-ago figure but in line with analysts’ expectations.

Evli Bank’s Markku Järvinen said sales in the paper segment were not as weak as feared.

European forestry firms have been consolidating production and cutting capacity to deal with falling prices.

Stora is also trying to expand to more profitable products and geographies. It is building a huge combined mill in China, producing pulp and packaging board for the fast-growing Chinese consumer market, to be used in items such as milk cartons and cigarette boxes.

The company said second-quarter sales would likely be slightly higher than the first quarter.

“This is a journey that will take several years, but we are well on our way, and plan only to accelerate the pace of change,” chief executive Jouko Karvinen said.