UPDATE 1-Stora Enso sales hurt by Europe's debt crisis

* Q2 results miss expectations, Q3 outlook weak

* Company hit by euro zone crisis as well as print media decline

* CEO says to cut more production capacity (Adds shares, CEO and analyst comments)

HELSINKI, July 20 (Reuters) - Finnish paper maker Stora Enso reported weaker-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday and said Europe’s debt crisis was hurting sales, already under pressure from a shift away from print media towards digital.

European paper manufacturers, including Stora Enso and Finnish rival UPM-Kymmene, have had to cut costs and production capacity to deal with the move away from paper as well as competition from cut-price rivals in emerging markets. Now Europe’s troubles are having an impact too.

“It is clear that the continuing issues in the euro zone started to have a more material impact on our key markets during the later part of the second quarter,” Chief Executive Jouko Karvinen said.

The CEO said the company would continue to cut its output capacity to improve its profitability and bolster its cash flow.

“The reality, as for most of the past five years since 2007, is that the environment is not going to get any easier,” he said. “We also must and will continue to adjust our manufacturing capacity to the market demand.”

Stora Enso has been trying to cope with the difficult conditions by cutting capacity and investing in new businesses like packaging and pulp in emerging markets.

The group’s shares fell 7.1 percent to 4.82 euros by 1110 GMT a fter it reported 141 million euros ($172.9 million) in operational profit, missing the market’s average forecast for 153 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Stora Enso forecast third-quarter operational profit would be the same or slightly higher than in the second quarter, and said sales would likely be around the same as the second quarter’s 2.72 billion euros.

“Obviously, the market demand for paper has been soft. But the market was still expecting something stronger,” said Evli Bank analyst Markku Jarvinen. “We’ll probably see some more soft conditions ahead, with the economic environment being difficult.”

But he said Stora Enso appeared to be moving along with its restructuring plans, and recommended the shares a “buy” with a price target of 6 euros.