Stora Enso reports weaker-than-expected Q2 profit
July 20, 2012 / 10:17 AM / 5 years ago

Stora Enso reports weaker-than-expected Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 20 (Reuters) - Finnish paper maker Stora Enso reported weaker-than-expected quarterly profit, saying Europe’s debt crisis was beginning to have a “material impact” on its markets.

Stora Enso, which has been struggling with low demand for pulp and paper, reported 141 million euros ($172.9 million) in operational profit, missing the market’s average forecast for 153 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company forecast third-quarter operational profit would be the same or slightly higher than in the second quarter, and that sales would likely be around the same as the second quarter’s 2.72 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8156 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

