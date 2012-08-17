FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stora Enso, Neste drop biodiesel plan as EC funding bid fails
August 17, 2012

Stora Enso, Neste drop biodiesel plan as EC funding bid fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Finnish forestry group Stora Enso and refiner Neste Oil dropped plans to build a biodiesel plant together after a failed bid for funding from the European Commission.

The companies said in a joint statement on Friday that the project would have required a significant investment, and that they may not have gone through with it even with funding from the Commission’s NER 300 programme, which encourages renewable and low-carbon energy projects. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

