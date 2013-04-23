FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stora Enso to cut costs as weak print media hits profit
April 23, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

Stora Enso to cut costs as weak print media hits profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 23 (Reuters) - Finnish forest group Stora Enso said it was launching a cost-cutting programmed aimed at saving 200 million euros ($260.61 million)a year after it reported a fall in quarterly profit on weak demand for printed media.

“The reality is that our European-driven printed media markets have shrunk more than 20 percent since 2008, and there is no reason to believe that the structural change of the past five years in Europe will slow down or change direction in the foreseeable future,” Chief Executive Jouko Karvinen said in a statement.

The company’s first-quarter adjusted operating profit fell to 118 million euros from 150 million euros a year earlier. The average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 106 million euros. ($1 = 0.7674 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)

