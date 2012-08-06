FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US court revives Stora Enso paper price-fixing case
August 6, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

US court revives Stora Enso paper price-fixing case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court in New York revived on Monday an antitrust lawsuit in which purchasers accused a unit of Finland’s Stora Enso Oyj of conspiring to fix prices of coated paper used in magazines.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court erred in dismissing the case against Stora Enso North America Corp, because a jury could reasonably find that it entered an unlawful agreement with Finland’s UPM-Kymmene Oyj to raise the price of so-called “publication paper.”

The 2nd Circuit also said the lower court correctly dismissed the case against the Stora Enso parent, because the plaintiffs did not offer enough evidence that it was directly involved in the North American’s unit’s marketing, sale or pricing of the paper in the United States.

