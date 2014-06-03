Stora says Uruguay pulp mill permit expected this week

HELSINKI, June 3 (Reuters) - A Finnish pulp and paper maker Stora Enso executive said the pulp mill it has built in Uruguay with Arauco is ready to start and should receive its final permit this week.

The long-delayed mill is a 50-50 joint venture of Stora Enso and Arauco, an arm of Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec.

“It should start literally any minute. We expect most likely this week to have the permit from the environment authority,” Juan Bueno, the head of Stora’s pulp division, said in a speech at an industry conference on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; writing by Sakari Suoninen; editing by Jane Baird)