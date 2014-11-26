FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Storebrand says unlikely to pay dividend on 2014 earnings
#Credit Markets
November 26, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's Storebrand says unlikely to pay dividend on 2014 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian life insurance firm Storebrand said it is unlikely to pay a dividend on its 2014 earnings as it needed more time to meet new solvency requirements and had to strengthen its reserves, it said on Wednesday.

“Our financial targets are updated with a new Solvency II target of minimum 130 percent,” it said. “Given the short time period before finalization of Solvency II regulations, the low interest rate environment and the continued reserve strengthening for longevity, it is unlikely that the Board of Directors will propose a dividend for 2014.”

Storebrand said it expects its 2014 cost to income ratio at 60 percent and targets keeping the rate unchanged through 2017. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
