Storebrand CEO says board to decide on dividend at end of 2015

OSLO, July 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Storebrand will decide around the end of 2015 on whether to begin paying dividends again, following a five-year suspension during which the company has boosted its capital to meet new regulatory requirements, its CEO said.

“Our ambition is to start paying dividends again as soon as possible,” Chief Executive Odd Arild Grefstad told a news conference, but added that it would only begin to do so when it was certain it could make payments on a regular basis.

“This is an important decision for the board to make with the information that’s available to it towards the end of the year,” Grefstad said.

Storebrand last made a dividend payout based on its 2010 earnings.

Shares in Storebrand traded up 4.8 percent at 0907 GMT, outperforming a 0.3 percent rise in Oslo's benchmark index .