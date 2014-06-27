FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Storebrand welcomes new rules on paid-up policies
June 27, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Norway's Storebrand welcomes new rules on paid-up policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Storebrand welcomed on Friday the final regulations on transition rules for paid-up policies with investment choices, announced earlier on Friday by the Norwegian finance ministry, which it said are in line with the government’s original proposals.

“Storebrand view it positive that the final regulations now are in place,” the firm said in a statement.

In a separate statement however, the country’s financial services lobby group expressed disappointment over the regulation, saying it was too strict and would not permit future pensioners to pick their own portfolios for the next several years. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

