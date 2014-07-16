FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer Storebrand may cut costs further - CEO
July 16, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

Insurer Storebrand may cut costs further - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Storebrand may consider additional cost cuts to the 400 million crowns ($64.50 million) it has already committed to, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We are focused on delivering on this, 400 million crowns by the end of the year. We see a need for additional measures. We will ensure that we get a better ratio on the cost side,” Storebrand CEO Odd Arild Grefstad told a news conference.

$1 = 6.2016 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Sabina Zawadzki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
