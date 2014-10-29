FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Storebrand Q3 results fall less than expected
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

Storebrand Q3 results fall less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Storebrand reported a smaller than expected drop in third-quarter results on Wednesday and said it is now more than half way through amassing the funds it needs to pay for Norwegians’ increased life expectancy.

The firm’s group profit fell to 632 million Norwegian crowns ($95.5 million) from 811 million crowns at the same time a year ago, beating the 599 million crowns mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Due to increased life expectancy in Norway, Storebrand needs to build up reserves of 12.4 billion crowns by the end of 2020. By the end of the third quarter it had set aside an accumulated 6.3 billion, it said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.