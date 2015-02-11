FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Storebrand Q4 result lags forecasts
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

Storebrand Q4 result lags forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Storebrand reported fourth-quarter group profit below forecasts on Wednesday and reiterated it will not pay a dividend for 2014.

The firm’s group profit fell to 923 million Norwegian crowns ($121.78 million) from 1.06 billion at the same time a year ago, lagging the 1.06 billion crowns mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts..

The firm proposed no dividend on its 2014 earnings as it said it needed more time to meet new solvency requirements and had to strengthen its reserves, in line with a previous announcement from end-November.. ($1 = 7.5795 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.