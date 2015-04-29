Norway's Storebrand Q1 earnings well below forecasts

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Storebrand reported first-quarter group earnings below forecasts on Wednesday on rising claims, costs and provision.

The firm’s group profit fell to 450 million Norwegian crowns from 728 million at the same time a year ago, well short of the 546 million crowns mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. (ID:nL5N0XK3P9).

“Storebrand needs to strengthen its reserves for longevity by 12.4 billion crowns,” the firm said. “At year-end 2014, Storebrand had set aside 6.2 billion crowns, and in the first quarter this year an addition 1.2 billion crowns was set aside, resulting in a total provision of 7.4 billion crowns.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)