Storebrand Q2 group result drops below forecast

OSLO, July 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Storebrand reported a bigger than expected drop in second-quarter group earnings on Wednesday but said it remains positioned for growth despite challenges posed by low global interest rates.

The firm’s group profit fell to 459 million Norwegian crowns ($56.49 million) from 750 million at the same time a year ago, below the 468 million crowns mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts..

“Through reduced costs, adjustments to new solvency requirements, and growth in non-guaranteed savings and insurance, the group has a solid foundation for continued profitable growth,” Storebrand said. ($1 = 8.1247 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)