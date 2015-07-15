FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Storebrand Q2 group result drops below forecast
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 15, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Storebrand Q2 group result drops below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats text without changes to additional readers)

OSLO, July 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Storebrand reported a bigger than expected drop in second-quarter group earnings on Wednesday but said it remains positioned for growth despite challenges posed by low global interest rates.

The firm’s group profit fell to 459 million Norwegian crowns ($56.49 million) from 750 million at the same time a year ago, below the 468 million crowns mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts..

“Through reduced costs, adjustments to new solvency requirements, and growth in non-guaranteed savings and insurance, the group has a solid foundation for continued profitable growth,” Storebrand said. ($1 = 8.1247 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.