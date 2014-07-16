FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer Storebrand's Q2 earnings better than expected
July 16, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

Insurer Storebrand's Q2 earnings better than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Storebrand said it was on track with building up its reserves due to Norwegians living longer than expected, as it reported second-quarter results that beat forecasts on Wednesday.

The firm’s group profit rose to 750 million crowns ($120.59 million) from 518 million crowns at the same time a year ago, beating the 615 million crowns expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

$1 = 6.2193 Norwegian Kroner Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord

