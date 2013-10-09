FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian insurer Storebrand raises $126 mln in bonds
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2013 / 2:18 PM / in 4 years

Norwegian insurer Storebrand raises $126 mln in bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Storebrand has raised 750 million crowns ($125.97 million) in two bond issues to refinance existing debt and fund operations, it said on Wednesday.

The company raised 450 million crowns in a 5-year bond carrying the interest of 3-month NIBOR plus 1.75 percent, and 300 million crowns in a 7-year bond with annual interest of 4.95 percent.

Storebrand appointed DNB Markets and SEB to lead the bond issue. ($1 = 5.9539 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
