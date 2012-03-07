FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Storebrand end-2011 embedded value down to NOK 25 bln
#Financials
March 7, 2012 / 6:42 AM / 6 years ago

Storebrand end-2011 embedded value down to NOK 25 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Storebrand said on Wednesday its embedded value at end-2011 fell to 25.0 billion Norwegian crowns ($4.39 billion), compared to 30.6 billion a year earlier.

The group’s embedded value per share was 63.0 crowns while the value of new business in 2011 was 385 million crowns, it said.

Embedded value is an estimate of the value of the company excluding any value attributable to future new business. The calculation of embedded value uses assumptions of the business, economic conditions and financial markets. ($1 = 5.7011 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

