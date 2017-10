OSLO, March 15 (Reuters) - Storebrand, Norway’s biggest life insurer, said its life insurance activities showed an embedded value of 21.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($3.75 billion) at year-end 2012, it said on Friday, down by 3 billion crowns in 2012.

The company is holding a capital markets day on Friday. ($1 = 5.8060 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)