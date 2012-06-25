Storebrand cuts solvency ratio after regulator intervention

OSLO, June 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Storebrand was forced to re-calculate the solvency rate of its life insurance unit after demands from the Norwegian regulator, resulting in a lower solvency rate than earlier reported and compared to its internal target.

Based on Storebrands’s new method the solvency ratio of Storebrand Life Insurance Group would have been 146 percent on March 31, below the reported 163 percent but above the regulator minimum requirement of a solvency ratio of 100 percent, the firm said.

It confirmed the internal target of a solvency ratio of 150 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)