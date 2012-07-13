FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Storebrand Q2 group profit lags forecast
July 13, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

Storebrand Q2 group profit lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurance firm Storebrand posted second-quarter earnings below expectations on Friday and said it did not plan to raise new equity capital to manage the transition to the new Solvency II framework.

Group profit was 346 million Norwegian crowns ($56.44 million) in April-June, missing the forecast for a 388 million profit in a Reuters poll and down from the 544 million crowns profit in the year-ago period. ($1 = 6.1302 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
