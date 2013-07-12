FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Norwegian insurer Storebrand misses profit forecast
July 12, 2013 / 6:41 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Norwegian insurer Storebrand misses profit forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

OSLO, July 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Storebrand posted a smaller-than expected rise in second-quarter earnings on Friday, although cuts in costs still helped lift its profits sharply as it adjusts to change in the country’s pension system.

Group profit rose to 518 million Norwegian crowns ($85.02 million) from 346 million crowns in the same period a year ago, missing the mean forecast of 531 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said it had allocated 600 million crowns ($98.5 million) to build up its premium reserves, part of a plan to put aside an extra 11.5 billion - or some 8 percent of the reserves - to deal with Norwegians living longer than earlier thought.

Norway’s new regulatory framework will increase maximum pension saving limits and lead to a shift from guaranteed pension products to unit-linked based pension products. Many of Storebrand’s customers will get higher pensions as a result.

Customers with pensions with guaranteed interest rates opted to move 700 million crowns of reserves to savings plan with investment options during the second quarter.

The new framework was originally planned to be implemented this year, but has been postponed and the government expects to present a proposal to parliament next year.

“The authorities should ...ensure a rapid implementation of the already adopted law on paid-up policies with investment alternatives and increase the maximum saving limits for the present defined contribution pension schemes,” CEO Odd Arild Grefstad said. ($1 = 6.0926 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Patrick Graham)

