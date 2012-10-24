Storebrand Q3 profit beats expectations

OSLO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Storebrand posted third-quarter earnings above expectations on Wednesday and said it expected growth on its home markets in Norway and Sweden in spite of macro economic uncertainties.

Group profit was 458 million Norwegian crowns ($79.83 million) in July-September, beating the mean the forecast for a 399 million profit in a Reuters poll and up from a 49 million crowns loss in the year-ago period. ($1 = 5.7370 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)