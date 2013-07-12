FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian insurer Storebrand Q2 profit misses f'cast
#Deflation
July 12, 2013 / 5:41 AM / in 4 years

Norwegian insurer Storebrand Q2 profit misses f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Storebrand posted second-quarter earnings below expectations on Friday and said the delay of new pension regulations had caused many company clients to postpone transformation of their pension schemes.

Storebrand’s group profit was 518 million Norwegian crowns ($85.02 million), missing the mean forecast of 531 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts, and against 346 million crowns at the same time last year. ($1 = 6.0926 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

