Norway's Storebrand Q3 profit beats all forecasts
#Financials
October 30, 2013 / 6:42 AM / 4 years ago

Norway's Storebrand Q3 profit beats all forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurer Storebrand posted second-quarter earnings far ahead of expectations on Wednesday and said costs cuts were driving results.

Storebrand’s group profit was 810 million crowns ($137.59 million), above the mean forecast of 644 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts, and against 458 million crowns at the same time last year.

The nine analysts in the Reuters poll had forecast group profit in a range from 538 million to 703 million crowns. ($1 = 5.8871 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
